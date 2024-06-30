Uzbekistan's volume of exports grows in 5M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 30. Uzbekistan's volume of exports and services amounted to $6.5 billion (excluding non-monetary gold) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023 ($6.1 billion in January–May 2023).

In the structure of exports, goods account for 79.8 percent, out of which other goods account for 38.9 percent, manufactured goods for 15.9 percent, food products and live animals for 5.8 percent, and chemicals and similar products for 5.6 percent.

Services accounted for 20.2 percent during this period. In the composition of exports of services, the largest share falls on transportation services (42.2 percent), tourism (42.1 percent), telecommunication, computer and information services (9 percent), and other business services (1.3 percent).

The main export partners of goods and services in the foreign trade turnover were Russia ($1.3 billion), China ($821.9 million), Türkiye ($493.7 million), and Kazakhstan ($485.5 million) from January through May 2024.

In the export structure of the country, a significant share was noted in the city of Tashkent, which is 19.3 percent, or $2 billion, and the smallest share was recorded at the level of 0.8 percent, or $82.5 million, in the Jizzakh region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $26.7 billion from January through May 2024. This is 3 percent more year-on-year ($25.9 billion in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $10.8 billion from January through May 2024, while imports amounted to $15.9 billion.