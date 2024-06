BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The price of AI-92 gasoline has changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The price of 1 liter of AI-92 gasoline has increased to 1.10 manats, the price of diesel rose from 0.80 manat to 1 manat.

A liter of AI-92 gasoline in Azerbaijan previously cost 1 manat.

Let us remind you that in Azerbaijan the price of AI-92 gasoline is regulated by the Tariff (Price) Council. Prices for other brands of gasoline depend on their market value.