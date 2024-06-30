Azerbaijani Energy Minister to take part in Global Energy Transition Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is visiting Italy to participate in the Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress and Exhibition in Milan from July 1-3, Trend reports via the Energy Ministry.

As part of the event, the Minister will address a session on climate rights for developing economies and Azerbaijan's national energy strategy ahead of COP29, and participate in "Sustainable International Activities on Energy Transition" panel discussions. Bilateral meetings are also scheduled for the Minister.

To note, the Global Energy Transition Congress serves as a platform where participants from various countries, organizations, and companies convene to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel