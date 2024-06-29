Upcoming parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to have great historical importance - CEC chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The upcoming parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will be held for the first time in all sovereign territories of the country, Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“The number of polling stations will increase in the territories liberated from occupation. This is natural. Currently, the settlement of the territories is rapidly proceeding, and people are returning to their lands. In this regard, the election to the parliament will also have great historical significance,” he added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

