US ambassador reveals amount of support provided to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The United States has provided more than $1 billion to Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said at the event dedicated to the celebration of US Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Since Azerbaijan regained independence, the US has contributed over $1 billion to promote education and economic development, support IDPs affected by the conflict, and clear the country of landmines," he said.

The ambassador highlighted that the US anticipates a promising continuation of this partnership.

"Together, we aim for deeper cooperation that will foster peace, prosperity, and security for Azerbaijan and the entire region," Libby added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel