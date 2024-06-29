Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers meets with prominent US companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 29. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, held a meeting with representatives of US companies under the aegis of the US-Kyrgyz Business Council, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting focused on discussing measures to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and the US. Key areas of discussion included interbank cooperation, investment collaboration, digitalization, and the energy sector.

Japarov highlighted that during his working visit to the US in April 2024, he invited US business representatives to visit Kyrgyzstan for a familiarization tour.

In turn, the US companies expressed their interest in contributing to the expansion of business ties between the two countries. The meeting was attended by representatives from companies such as Abbott, Coca-Cola, GE Vernova Inc., OpenWay, Thomas Greg & Sons Limited, VISA, White & Case, and the Jones Equity Fund.

Abbott is a global leader in medical and diagnostic equipment, while Coca-Cola is a food company and the largest producer of non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. GE Vernova Inc. is a leading producer and service provider of energy equipment. OpenWay is a global provider of recognized digital payment solutions.

Furthermore, Thomas Greg & Sons Limited offers services for the protection of printed products and various technological solutions and services across all economic sectors. VISA is a world leader in digital payments, and White & Case is an international law firm with a global presence, specializing in various legal services. The Jones Equity Fund is a global market creator for technology companies.