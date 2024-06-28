Co-op between Azerbaijan and US ensures Europe's energy security - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States has ensured Europe's energy security, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said at the event dedicated to the celebration of US Independence Day, Trend reports.

"In the beginning of the US-Azerbaijan energy cooperation, the US provided important support to the concept, construction, and implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor. These projects are among our exciting, shared achievements. Without our partnership, this energy infrastructure would not exist, and Europe would have less energy security," he said.

The diplomat noted that today we are witnessing a strong, strategically important transformation in our energy sector relations between the two countries.

