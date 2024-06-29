Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The price of an ounce of gold decreased by 4.58 manat, or $2.7 (0.12 percent), this week, Trend reports.

In comparison to the previous week's data, the weighted average cost of one ounce of gold dropped by 7.4 manat, or $4.35 (0.19 percent), amounting to 3,944 manat ($2,320).

Gold ounce value change June 17 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 24 3,952 manat ($2,325) June 18 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 25 3,956 manat ($2,327) June 19 3,921 manat ($2,306) June 26 3,956 manat ($2,327) June 20 3,980 manat ($2,341) June 27 3,911 manat ($2,300) June 21 4,017 manat ($2,363) June 28 3,947 manat ($2,323) Weekly average 3,952 manat ($2,325) Weekly average 3,944 manat ($2,320)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dipped by 0.86 manat (51 cents), or 1.73 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 49.8 manat ($29.3), which is 0.87 percent, or 0.4 manat (24 cents) more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 17 49 manat ($29) June 24 50.25 manat ($29.56) June 18 49 manat ($29) June 25 50.2 manat ($29.53) June 19 49 manat ($29) June 26 50.2 manat ($29.53) June 20 51.66 manat ($30.4) June 27 49 manat ($28.8) June 21 52 manat ($30.6) June 28 49.4 manat ($29) Weekly average 50.2 manat ($29.5) Weekly average 49.8 manat ($29.3)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan jumped by 9.9 manat ($5.8), or 0.59 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 58.7 manat, or $34.5 (3.57 percent), to 1,704 manat ($1,002) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 17 1,625 manat ($960) June 24 1,687 manat ($992) June 18 1,625 manat ($960) June 25 1,709 manat ($1,005) June 19 1,625 manat ($960) June 26 1,709 manat ($1,005) June 20 1,674 manat ($980) June 27 1,716 manat ($1,009) June 21 1,676 manat ($990) June 28 1,697 manat ($998) Weekly average 1,645 manat ($970) Weekly average 1,704 manat ($1,002)

During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 15.7 manat, or $9.2 (0.97 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 6.54 percent, or 100.6 manat ($59), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,639 manat ($964).

Palladium ounce value change June 17 1,515 manat ($890) June 24 1,629 manat ($958) June 18 1,515 manat ($890) June 25 1,687 manat ($992) June 19 1,515 manat ($890) June 26 1,687 manat ($992) June 20 1,556 manat ($920) June 27 1,578 manat ($928) June 21 1,588 manat ($930) June 28 1,613 manat ($949) Weekly average 1,538 manat ($900) Weekly average 1,639 manat ($964)

