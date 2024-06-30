Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds meetings in Croatia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On June 27-29, a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Croatia for the Dubrovnik Forum, where he spoke at the "Leaders' Panel. Connecting the Dots: Reliable Supply Chains and Maritime Security," Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recalling that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the deputy minister outlined cooperation with foreign partners in developing and transmitting renewable energy sources, including the Black Sea submarine cable project.

During the visit, several bilateral meetings took place. In discussions with Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matušić, both sides addressed key issues in Azerbaijan-Croatia cooperation, emphasizing the intensification of political dialogue and collaboration in economy, trade, transport, energy, culture, humanitarian activities, and demining, stressing the need to harness existing potential for further expansion of relations.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov informed about the current post-conflict situation in the region, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the promotion of the peace agenda, and the extensive reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation.

In addition, Azerbaijani official met with Damir Trut, General Director at the National Protection and Rescue Directorate of the Croatian Interior Ministry. The meeting highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijani-Croatian relations, particularly in humanitarian demining, a priority for Azerbaijan, and included discussions on further development prospects in this area.

The importance of strengthening cooperation and expanding the exchange of experience between Croatian demining companies and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was emphasized.

The deputy minister also gave an interview to Croatian HRT1 state television.

