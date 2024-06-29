Azerbaijan kicks-off nominating snap parliamentary election candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The process of nominating candidates for single-mandate constituencies for extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan has already begun, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Arifa Mukhtarova said at today's CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

She explained that after the publication of the President's decree on appointing election, documents for making a decision on the approval of the candidacy are submitted to the relevant district election commissions.

“The Central Election Commission reviews these documents within five days and makes appropriate decisions,” she added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

