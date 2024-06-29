Kazakhstan plans public discussions in Karaganda ahead of NPP referendum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 29. Public discussions are planned in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan ahead of a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), Trend reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, industry experts from the nuclear sector will participate in these public discussions. Citizens will have the opportunity to ask questions on both the safety of the technology and the socio-economic aspects of building the NPP.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the referendum would take place this autumn. On September 1, 2023, Tokayev first stated that the country would hold a referendum regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant.

"In my 2019 election platform, I promised that the most important strategic issues would be decided through referendums. The construction or rejection of the NPP is an extremely important issue for the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to put it to a nationwide referendum. Specific timelines will be determined later," he said.