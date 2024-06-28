Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Budapest (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Hungary, met with the Minister of Defense of Hungary Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The first place that was visited was Heroes' Square in Budapest, which is the traditional location for the laying of a wreath.

At the official welcoming ceremony held in the Hungarian Defense Ministry’s building, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. Following the performance of both countries’ national anthems, accompanied by a military orchestra, the Distinguished Visitors' Book was signed.

The meeting emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral relations and the importance of such visits in terms of expanding relations in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres. A detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest took place.

A press conference was called for members of the media at the conclusion.

