AIIB talks support for Azerbaijan in convening successful COP29 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Through our projects, we aim to assist Azerbaijan in achieving its national agenda and aligning with the goals of COP29, Ludger Schuknecht, Vice President, Corporate Secretary at the AIIB, told Trend.

"The focus of AIIB includes infrastructure that is climate-friendly, supporting both climate change mitigation and adaptation. To achieve this objective, we are investing significantly in renewable energy and green infrastructure, which is our primary area of focus. Additionally, we are engaged in projects related to digital connectivity, such as upgrading communication networks, roads, railways, and ports, all while maintaining environmental sustainability. We are also pleased to discuss COP29, although preparations are ongoing and the agenda is still being finalized. Our purpose here is to understand Azerbaijan's priorities and explore how our bank can support Azerbaijan in achieving them," he said.

According to Schuknecht, the Paris Agreement is crucial in this regard, ensuring that all projects adhere to national commitments under it and meet high environmental, social, and governance standards. "These measures will enable the AIIB to support its member countries and clients in meeting their climate objectives".

"I believe that AIIB, along with our multilateral development partners like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, will be prepared to support the agendas of COP29 and Azerbaijan. It's truly fantastic that Azerbaijan will host COP29. There will be a need to implement agreements from previous COPs, and naturally, there's always the aspiration to develop new ideas or plans. I think Azerbaijan is ideally positioned to facilitate such consensus-building efforts, bring stakeholders together, and align efforts towards shared goals," the VP added.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.