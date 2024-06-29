President Ilham Aliyev approves protocol signed with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "Protocol between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Belarus on the mutual application of electronic systems for certifying the origin of goods", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Protocol between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Belarus on the mutual application of electronic systems for certifying the origin of goods", signed on May 16, 2024, in Baku, was approved.

The Ministry of Economy and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan were tasked to ensure the implementation of its provisions upon the entry into force of the protocol mentioned in this decree.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan was tasked to notify the Government of Belarus about the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the protocol to come into effect.