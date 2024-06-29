Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Israeli aviation carried out strikes on a number of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the press service of the Israeli army reported on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past few hours, the Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

It is noted that the targets of the strikes were “a military facility in the Zibqin area, two operational infrastructures in the Khiam and Hula areas, as well as a military facility in the Odise area.”