Azerbaijani-Armenian peace to create unprecedented stability in region - US ambassador

Politics Materials 28 June 2024 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will create unprecedented stability and open new opportunities for the expansion of trade in the region, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said at the event dedicated to the celebration of US Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia have initiated border delimitation and have indicated their closeness to signing a peace agreement," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that these efforts present a historic opportunity in the eyes of the United States.

"The US will continue to urge both sides to seize this opportunity, and we will support the process in every way possible," the ambassador added.

