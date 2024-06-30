Azerbaijan to welcome its first electric cars festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On July 7, Baku will host the Festival of Electric Cars, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) as part of the "Green World Solidarity Year" and ahead of COP29, Trend reports.

The aim of the event is to popularize eco-friendly vehicles and demonstrate their advantages by uniting both enthusiasts and skeptics of electric cars, showcasing their significance for an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The festival, starting in White City, will showcase eco-friendly cars, highlighting their importance and benefits to society.

Electric cars operate with zero emissions, preventing the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Besides being crucial in the fight against climate change, they also improve air quality and benefit human health.

Electric cars owners wishing to participate can register by contacting the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation via email [email protected] or phone +994502950100 by July 5.

The Festival, significant for both ecology and culture, will feature a musical program and awards for various categories.

