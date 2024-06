BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, has arrived in Baku, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to information, the head of the organization will take part in the opening ceremony of the international chess festival "Baku Open 2024".

To note, the opening ceremony of the international chess tournament, where 328 chess players from 12 countries will take part, will start on June 29 at 14:30 at the Baku Sports Palace.