Turkmenistan begins second stage of construction of Arkadag city

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 29. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the construction of the second stage of Arakadag city, which is the new administrative center of the Ahal region of the country, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the document allows relevant institutions and enterprises to conclude contracts with local construction companies for the design, construction, and improvement of buildings and structures, as well as adjacent territories.

The decree prescribes to begin construction work in June this year and to hand over buildings and structures with full readiness for operation in September 2026.

Furthermore, the document was created in order to successfully solve the tasks outlined in the program 'Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: The National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052', enhancing the beauty of the architectural and urban appearance of the city of Arkadag.

Meanwhile, Arkadag is a city of national importance and a separate administrative-territorial unit of Turkmenistan.

The city, with a projected population of more than 64,000 people, has the rights of the region and is in the second stage of construction.