Uzbekistan sees growth in trade turnover volume with Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 30. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Russia amounted to $4.7 billion from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 23.6 percent higher year-on-year ($3.8 billion in January–May 2023).

Russia ranked second among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 17.9 percent.

The volume of exports to Russia from Uzbekistan amounted to $1.3 billion, which is 30 percent more compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Russia reached $3.4 billion from January through May 2024. This indicator has increased by 21.4 percent year-on-year ($2.8 billion in January–May 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $26.7 billion from January through May 2024. This is 3 percent more year-on-year ($25.9 billion in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $10.8 billion from January through May 2024, while imports amounted to $15.9 billion.