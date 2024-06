BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have met with the Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown, Trend reports.

"Members of the NGIC meet with Right Honorable Gordon Brown. It was invaluable discussion on politics, multilateralism, health for all and upcoming COP29. What an honor to have you as our Member," the NGIC wrote on its page on X.