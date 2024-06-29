Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani grandmaster comes second at Chess Stars tournament in Moscow

Society Materials 29 June 2024 04:16 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Teimour Radjabov / Instagram

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Radjabov continues his performance at the Chess Stars tournament in Moscow, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

On the second day of the rapid tournament, he beat Ekaterina Lagno, then tied with world champion Hou Yifan, and then made peace with Sergey Karjakin.

Radjabov scored 4 points and took second place, ahead of Raunak Sadhwani (India) and Evgeniy Tomashevsky (Russia) in additional indicators. Teymur is one and a half points behind the other board owner, Vladislav Artemyev.

