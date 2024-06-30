President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 30. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Tajikistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The visit will take place on July 4-6 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

According to the information, the visit will feature bilateral negotiations in narrow and broad formats.

The president of China will also take part in other official events.

