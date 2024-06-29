Iranian Golden Line seeks Kazakh partnership for Bandar Abbas port terminal construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 29. The Iranian Golden Line shipping company has offered Kazakhstan cooperation in the construction of a terminal in the port of Bandar Abbas, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, this was stated by the founder and president of Golden Line Companies Group, Ali Akbar Ehsani, during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin.

At the meeting, Ali Akbar Ehsani said that recently the Iranian 'Caspian' port, where the company's main loading and unloading facilities and vessels are located, was connected to the Iranian railway network, which will provide direct rail links between the ports of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

"We have 25 hectares of container area at our disposal in the port of Bandar Abbas. We are also ready to allocate another 30 hectares in a convenient location for the Kazakh terminal in the port and invest in its construction. We will be able to arrange direct cargo deliveries to the 'Caspian' port," he said.

Meanwhile, Golden Line Companies Group is engaged in the transit and export of goods and provides container loading and unloading, storage, as well as other types of transport and logistics services in the Iranian 'Caspian' port.

Today, the company is interested in expanding its services for the export and transit of various cargoes from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, Russia, and Azerbaijan to the ports of the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and Asian and African countries.