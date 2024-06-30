Earnings of Georgian team at European Championships revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. After defeating Portugal, the Georgian national team, which reached the 1/8 finals of the European Championship, will receive an additional bonus from UEFA, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Georgian national team earned 12.25 million euros. Of this amount, 9.25 million euros were received for participation in the championship, 500 thousand euros for a draw with the Czech Republic, 1 million euros for a victory over Portugal and 1.5 million euros for reaching the 1/8 finals.

The Georgian national team has a chance to earn even more, as the bonus for reaching the quarterfinals is 2.5 million euros.