Georgia's new highway to Azerbaijani border on track for 2024 completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The construction of the new Tbilisi-Sagarejo (Kakheti) highway to the Azerbaijani border is progressing actively and is set to be completed in 2024, said the Road Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Trend reports.

The Tbilisi-Sagarejo section is part of the main highway connecting Tbilisi with Kakheti and serves as a transit corridor linking Georgia with the northwestern region of Azerbaijan.

The 35-kilometer Tbilisi-Sagarejo road is being built in three sections: the Vaziani bypass, the Vaziani-Sagarejo section, and the Sagarejo bypass.

The project includes the construction of a four-lane cement-concrete highway.