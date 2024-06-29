US President intends to take part in the second round of debates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. US President Joe Biden, who represents the Democrats, plans to take part in the second round of debates with Republican Donald Trump in September, the Democratic Party campaign headquarters says, Trend reports.

In their opinion, the result of one round of debate should not deprive the president of the right to run for a second term, so Biden plans to participate in the second round.

On June 27, the first televised election debate between the current and former presidents took place in Atlanta, Georgia.