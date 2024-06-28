Iran extends voting for extraordinary presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Voting in Iran's extraordinary presidential election has been extended until 20:00 local time, Mohsen Eslami, secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters said, Trend reports.

According to him, the voting was extended for another two hours due to the high voter turnout.

Iran is holding an extraordinary presidential election today. Voting began at 08:00 local time, and it initially was slated to run for 10 hours.

Four candidates are vying for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

For this election, a whopping 58,640 constituencies have been set up within the country, while a mere 344 have been established outside the country. A total of 61,452,321 voters are eligible to rock the vote.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

