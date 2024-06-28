Azerbaijani Karabakh's revamp necessitates stronger joint business efforts - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan will work more closely with businesses to jointly rebuild Karabakh, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The productive encounters, fruitful discussions, and pleasant impressions that our event with businessmen in Shusha left as a lasting memory. Working in conjunction with the business representatives, we determined the necessary actions and deliberated on our shared expectations and potential concerns.

Our shared aspiration is to reconstruct Karabakh in unison, and our collaborative endeavors will bring us closer to achieving this goal. I am grateful to all the attendees at the event," the publication reads.

