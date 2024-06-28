Azercell extends its ISO certification for customer satisfaction

The leading mobile operator secures ISO 10002:2018 certification for quality management, customer satisfaction, and guidelines for complaints handling in organizations

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has successfully renewed ISO 10002:2018 certification, confirming its dedication to providing the best customer experience. The quality audit was conducted by “TÜV AUSTRIA AZƏRBAYCAN” LLC.

It is worth mentioning that the certificate of compliance is awarded to companies that ensure the registration and careful consideration of all customer requests and proposals, perform continuous analysis of the whole process and create conditions for the professional development of employees responsible for client interactions.

Azercell first received this certificate in 2011. It should be noted that the company pioneered the launch of a 24-hour Call Center and online customer service in the country. The leading mobile operator also continues to provide uninterrupted service via digital channels, responding to subscriber requests on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Azercell remains at the forefront of customer support innovation, presenting an important technological advancement. Thus, last year, Azercell was the first to launch Aicell, an artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant that provides a full range of services in the Azerbaijani language and ensures prompt responses to subscriber requests.

As a result of these initiatives, Azercell’s Call Center Customer Satisfaction Index reached 94.9% in 2023 - significantly surpassing the global benchmark of 85%.

It is worth noting that Azercell's Call Center can be reached through the *1111 short number that operates 24/7, the landline numbers 012-4904949 (for Prepaid Line subscribers) and 012-4905252 (for Postpaid Line subscribers), as well as through the Kabinetim app, which ensures online communication.