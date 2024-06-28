Tajikistan's Amonatbank, China Development Bank discuss cooperation issues

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 28. Amonatbank, Tajikistan's state savings bank, and the China Development Bank (CDB) discussed cooperation issues, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik bank, the issues were discussed within the frame of the meeting of the Board of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Interbank Consortium in Astana.

Alidzhon Salimzoda, Chairman of Amonatbank, presented the institution's financial achievements and highlighted the CDB as a significant and reliable partner within the SCO.

In response, Executive Vice President of China Development Bank, Zhang Hui, expressed satisfaction with cooperative efforts, emphasizing Amonatbank's unique history of successful collaboration with the CDB.

Moreover, the banks' leaders expressed readiness to further expand cooperation across various banking sectors.

On June 25, 2024, a meeting of the Board of the SCO Interbank Consortium was held in the capital city of Kazakhstan, during which initiatives of member banks to expand and enhance cooperation within the SCO Interbank Union were discussed.

Additionally, following the event, leaders of the SCO member banks signed a meeting protocol and a memorandum of understanding on financing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives among member banks.