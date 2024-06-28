UN Secretary-General to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 28. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be visiting Kyrgyzstan on July 1–3, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azymbakiev said, Trend reports.

"As part of the visit to Cholpon-Ata, bilateral negotiations are planned with President Sadyr Japarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, as well as a visit to one of the UNDP projects. The parties will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation within the UN, exchange views on current issues on the international agenda," he said.

In addition, Guterres will attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 3–4.

