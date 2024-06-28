Azerbaijan's Jabrayil to commission housing complex by late 2024

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A complex consisting of 33 houses with 712 apartments in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city will be commissioned until the end of this year, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan Districts Vahid Hajiyev said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

He noted that resettlement in the city is planned this year.

“Currently, the construction of the complex is almost complete, and the resettlement is already planned. Repair work is also coming to an end. In addition, active work is underway in Horovlu village, where resettlement is also planned. Active construction work is also underway in the Jabrayil district's Shukurbayli village.

Construction of apartments and a school is underway in Zangilan, both in the city itself and in Jahangirbayli village. Active construction is also underway in the Jabrayil district's Zilanli and Mahruzlu villages, and the resettlement of former internally displaced persons is planned,” Hajiyev added.

Meanwhile, the event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

