Price of Euro 95 gasoline to decrease in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. In accordance with market conditions, from July 15, the price of Euro 95 gasoline in Azerbaijan will decrease by 0.40 manat to 1.60 manat, Trend reports, citing the state oil company SOCAR.

Reportedly, the initial stage of the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery is nearing completion to ensure the products meet Euro-5 standards.

"Work on the construction of diesel and gasoline production facilities has been completed, and several general plant and technological facilities have been put into operation. Domestic demand for Euro-95 gasoline, which was previously met through imports at world prices, will now be fulfilled by domestic production.

According to market conditions, from July 15, 2024, the price of 1 liter of domestically produced Euro-95 gasoline, adhering to Euro-5 quality standards, will decrease by 0,40 manat to 1.60 manat," the company stated.