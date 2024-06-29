Turkmenistan leads pipeline gas supplies to China

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 29. Turkmenistan has become a leader in the supply of natural pipeline gas to China from January through May this year, Trend reports.

According to official data, Turkmenistan exported about $4 billion worth of natural pipeline gas to China during the specified period.

At the same time, Russia is in second place in terms of natural pipeline gas supplies to China in the first five months of this year ($3.2 billion), and Myanmar is in third place ($562 million).

Turkmenistan exported $10.25 billion worth of natural gas to China through pipelines in 2022, which is 51 percent more than in 2021.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan supplies its gas to China through three gas pipelines, passing through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before reaching China. The total capacity of these pipelines is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.