BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan has been invited to NATO meeting, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Secretary Blinken is hosting an event for all NATO partners, including Armenia and Azerbaijan. So I expect them both to attend. This will be at the foreign minister level. A total of 30 partners will attend," he explained.

Will be updated