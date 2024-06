BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijani judokas performed successfully at the VIII International Sports Games Children of Asia held in Yakutsk, Russia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani representatives won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Anar Guliyev (46 kg), Mahammad Rustamli (50 kg) and Ilkin Garayev (55 kg) took the 2nd place, and Gunesh Huseynova (40 kg) took the 3rd place.