Political parties showing interest in Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Political parties are showing interest in Azerbaijan's upcoming extraordinary parliamentary election, Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“I believe they'll widely participate in the election,” he added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

