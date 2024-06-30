Syria and Türkiye to initiate talks to mend relations in Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Iraq's Baghdad will be the venue for talks between Syria and Türkiye to normalize bilateral relations, a government source in Damascus told Al Watan newspaper, Trend reports.

According to the source, the upcoming Syrian-Turkish meeting marks the start of a prolonged negotiation process aimed at achieving political understanding and agreements regarding the border areas.

As noted by Al Watan, the Turkish side has requested the presence of Russia and Iraq at the negotiations, which will be conducted away from media attention. The parties will discuss all the details necessary to restore relations between the two neighboring countries to their previous status.

