COP29 to enable progress on many issues in combating climate change - James O'Brien

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. COP29 will allow progress on many issues in the fight against climate change, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"We discussed Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29. The US strongly supported the role Azerbaijan played in this agreement. We provided as much advice and technical support as possible. We obviously believe that climate change is a key challenge for the world and that this meeting is an opportunity to make real progress on some important issues, including the transition to renewable fuels and combating the impacts of climate change. Therefore, we are encouraged by Azerbaijan's progress on this issue," he said.

