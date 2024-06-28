Turkmenistan Airlines to double passenger flights to Malaysian Kuala Lumpur

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Beginning in August 2024, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to double the number of passengers flying to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan Airlines, this decision was made with an eye to the rising demand from customers in order to spread wings in the realm of international flights and boost the count of transit passengers.

As a rule of thumb, passenger flights from Turkmenistan to Kuala Lumpur will be up and running by the airline every Tuesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, Turkmenistan Airlines is also aiming to spread its wings and increase passenger flights to Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting in August 2024.

Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, airlines plan to spread their wings and fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries across the globe.