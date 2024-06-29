Saeed Jalili leads Iranian presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Iran's spiritual leader's representative on the country's Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili, leads after 10,366,000 votes (61 million voters in total) were counted in the extraordinary presidential elections, Mohsen Eslami, secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters said, Trend reports.

According to him, after counting ballots at 28 thousand out of 58 thousand polling stations, Jalili received 4.266 million votes, and former head of the Ministry of Health Masoud Pezeshkiyan - 4.244 million votes. 1.385 million people voted for Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheer Ghalibaf.

The fourth presidential candidate - the former head of the ministries of internal affairs and justice - conservative Mustafa Pourmohammadi received 80.5 thousand votes.