Minibus carrying ballot boxes fired upon in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Two policemen were killed and five others were injured in an armed attack on a minibus carrying ballot boxes in the Rasq district of Sistan and Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran, Trend reports.

According to information, the incident was carried out by unknown militants.

Extraordinary presidential election were held in Iran today. The presidential election, which was supposed to end at 18:00 local time, lasted until 00:00. The counting of votes began after the end of voting..

Four candidates are vying for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.