Kazakhstan investment holding notes increase in its own capital

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 30. The Samruk-Kazyna JSC National Welfare Fund presented the audit report on the consolidated financial statements of the company for 2023 to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), noting the increase in equity, Trend reports.

According to the audited data, last year the equity capital of the investment company was 21.7 trillion Kazakh tenge ($46.6 billion), which is 9.6 percent more than in the same period of 2022, which amounted to 19.8 trillion tenge ($42.5 billion).

Furthermore, the sales volume of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in 2023 amounted to 15.4 trillion tenge ($33.1 billion), which is more than three percent higher than in 2022 - 14.9 trillion tenge ($32 billion).

Audited data for last year show that the company's net profit amounted to 2.13 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), which is 10 percent less than in 2022 when it amounted to 2.37 trillion tenge ($5.1 billion).

Meanwhile, earlier, Mirat Utepov, co-managing director for economics and finance of the company, reported that the net profit of the Samruk-Kazyna JSC group of companies for 2023 is expected to reach 1.8 trillion tenge (2.54 billion).