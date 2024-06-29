Azerbaijan to create necessary conditions for parliamentary election observers - CEC chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Necessary conditions will be created for parliamentary election observers in Azerbaijan, Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“Local observers can also contact the CEC. Regarding the limits of a particular district, they must contact the district itself to observe the election. We have instructed district election commissions to create conditions for all applicants,” he added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

