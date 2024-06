BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia have made progress in border delimitation, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"These actions build confidence, and it is important that they continue. Both societies have made it clear that they want to make this decision on their own. There is a lack of trust now, and it is important that they move forward as quickly as possible," he said.

