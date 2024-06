Former player of Qarabag Adama Diakabi will continue his career in Türkiye, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Idman.biz reports, the 27-year-old midfielder has signed a contract with Bandırmaspor, a representative of the I League.

The press service of the club reported on this. Diakabi, who defended the honor of Qarabag for a year, left the team at the end of the season.

The French footballer scored 5 goals and 2 assists in 16 matches in the Premier League last season as part of Qarabag.