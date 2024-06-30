Warships of Russian Caspian Flotilla sail out of Baku port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Volgodonsk small artillery and Anatoly Gujvin hydrographic ships of the Caspian Flotilla of Russian Navy, who were in Azerbaijan on an unofficial friendly visit, have left the Baku port, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, a tour to the city of Baku was organized for the ship crews in order to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments.

Moreover, friendly football and volleyball matches were held between Azerbaijani and Russian military sailors. The Azerbaijani sailors won both games, the teams were awarded with cups and medals.

To note, the warships arrived in Baku on June 27.

