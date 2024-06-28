Armenia's state budget likely to miss large amounts of tax revenues this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Over 100 billion drams, or approximately $260 million, in lost tax revenue might hit Armenia's national budget in 2024, Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said, Trend reports.

According to him, the risk of not meeting the tax collection plan is due to growth in sectors with low tax potential.

"One such sector is the jewelry industry, which has seen sharp growth in recent months due to the re-export of Russian gold," the minister said.

