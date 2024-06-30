Turkmenistan and UAE significantly boost trade turnover

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 30. The amount of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the UAE increased by 15.8 percent in annual terms last year, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, Kerimberdi Kurbanov, at the Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum held in Ashgabat city.

According to him, last year the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the UAE reached $1.29 billion, which is 15.8 percent more than in 2022.

Furthermore, Kurbanov noted that exports from Turkmenistan to the UAE increased by 13.3 percent over the past year, and imports also increased by 16.2 percent.

"The main part of Turkmenistan's exports to the UAE are products of the chemical industry, fuel and energy complexes, agricultural products, and imports are products of the metallurgical industry, vehicles, and equipment," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the UAE are strengthening their trade and economic cooperation through diverse initiatives, including the active development of mutual investments, the expansion of trade in various goods and services, and joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Both countries strive to strengthen partnerships that promote sustainable economic growth and cooperation within the framework of international economic initiatives and organizations.